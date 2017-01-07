Most roadways clear-- for now

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- While Charlotte got less snow than had been predicted, plunging temperatures could still make driving tricky in spots.

By late morning Saturday, main highways and roads in Charlotte were relatively clear,

Cars that had been left out overnight took some work to clean off the ice that formed from rain and drizzle.

Bill White described what he faced when he went to start his car.

“It was bad. A lot of sleet and freezing rain on the windshield. In fact, it took about 15 to 20 minutes,” he said.

On the I-77 ramp to 277 around Charlotte, a car that had gone off the ramp still rested in some bushes, evidence of how tough conditions were in the freezing rain and sleet.

Hassell Place in Charlotte can live up to its name. It is a narrow street where big plows can’t get in.

Neighbor Ryan Lambert said, “We don’t go out on the road. People in Charlotte are not the best drivers when the temperatures are like this.”

Streets in uptown were clear. In some places, snow had been plowed into piles along the curb.

Crews were shoveling and putting down salt in front of the Government Center.

For the most part, traffic was light. It was a weekend and that helped, but some people like Denise Fellos said they did not want to take any chances.

“I’m not driving because I don’t have four-wheel drive, but all my friends are being really kind to me and they are driving for me.”

