Much of High Country remains closed after snow storm

A snowplow works to remove snow and ice from the parking lot at Longview Elementary School in Hickory.

HICKORY, N.C. -- Nearly a foot of snow fell on Catawba and Lincoln Counties.

At Longview Elementary School in Hickory, ice covers the lots where buses drop off students. Plows worked to clear things up, but the district decided to close schools another day.

"I hope they do get back to normal so kids aren't going longer in the summer time," said Kayla.

"I'm sure kids always love school snow days, but they are just coming off winter break," said Dakota Spurling of Hickory.

Also taking a break, some business owners. Many shops in downtown Hickory remained closed on Monday, leaving disappointed shoppers.

"There's not a lot of stuff open, I thought they'd be open now," said Spurling.

Piles of snow can be seen on the side of the roads, but the actual roads are clear with the exception of a few slick spots.

"I didn't have any problems on any of the roads and Ii drove down from Lenoir," said Jeanne Stella.

Spurell says she was pleased with how quickly the roads were cleared.

"I think the DOT does a great job these days. My husband and I were talking about that the other day, about how long it took them to get things cleaned up when we were younger and how quick they do it now," she said.

But low temperatures mean we aren't in the clear yet; ice is still a threat at least until the meltdown that is coming later this week.

"That's the beautiful thing about North Carolina, you get snow, a couple days later it's nice and warm; by the end of the week we will be back on our motorcycles," she said.

