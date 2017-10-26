National Weather Service confirms 7 tornadoes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The National Weather Service confirmed that seven tornadoes occurred in our area during Monday's severe storms.

According to the NWS, there were three EF-2 tornadoes and four EF-1 tornadoes.

.@NWSGSP has Confirmed 7 tornadoes from Monday's storms. The Hickory tornado was on the ground for 23 miles & 3/4 miles wide. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/p45NmeqQDX — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) October 26, 2017

"Some were on the ground for over 20 miles and nearly 3/4 of a mile wide," First Warn Storm Team's Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said. "Max winds in the Hickory tornado were 125 mph. They also found huge swaths of straight line wind damage where winds were close to 100 mph."

Those impacted by Monday's severe weather are continuing to clean up debris and make repairs.

