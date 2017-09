Signage stands outside the Duke Energy Corp. Gallagher Station power plant along the Ohio River in New Albany, Indiana, U.S., on Monday, July 27, 2015. Duke Energy's next quarterly earnings are due out on August 6, 2015. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg (Photo: Luke Sharett)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Duke Energy says crews are heading to south Charlotte after 1,336 customers in the area lost power Monday afternoon.

(Photo: Duke Energy)

The outage was caused by adverse weather and power is expected to be restored around 5 p.m., according to Duke Energy.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM