Heaviest rain, storms to hit Charlotte overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Heavy rainfall is hit parts of the Carolinas, including the Charlotte area, Sunday and is expected to continue through Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of NBC Charlotte's viewing area, especially from Boone through Charlotte.

By noon on Sunday, Charlotte already picked up a half inch of rain with no sign of the storms slowing down. Meterologist John Wendel says Charlotte can expect heavier rain and storms to occur overnight into Monday.

"More rain is one the way," Wendel says. "The rain today (Sunday) saturates the ground and that means the rain tonight really has no where to go so some flooding could be a big issue Sunday night into Monday morning."

Wendel says the heaviest rain and possible thunderstorms Charlotte will see will be around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Storms crossing the Carolinas are heading from the west where they've crossed parts of Georgia and Alabama.

Wendel says that South Carolina is the most favorable spot of seeing thunderstorms particularly from Columbia to Wilmington and then down to the Charleston area.

"(Thunderstorms) could affect our extreme southern counties," Wendel says. "Tornadoes are not out of the question."

As the storm moves east Monday, the most risk for severe storm weather will lie in the east and coastal Carolinas.

