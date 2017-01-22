Storms could bring severe weather to Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The First Warn Storm team is tracking a line of thunderstorms approaching the Carolinas that has devastated parts of Georgia this weekend.

For Charlotte, Chief Meterologist Brad Panovich thinks the tornado threat has diminished, but you can never let your guard down. Panovich put the possibility of a tornado in Charlotte anywhere between 2-5%, which is elevated from normal.

“I don’t want the threat level to seem like it’s going down in all locations, but there is a subtle shift to the southeast,” Panovich said. “Areas south and east of I-85 is our main threat for tornadoes, but don’t get caught up in the precision. We’re not that good to get it down to, ‘if you leave east of this, or west of that.”

Authorities in Georgia confirmed to the Associated Press that 11 people were killed and more than 20 were injured as the storms roared through the southeast.

In Mississippi, preliminary reports indicated an EF3 tornado ripped through Hattiesburg, with wind gusts estimated between 136 and 165 mph as the tornado touched down around 4 a.m.

In Georgia, the storm system produced the first High Risk severe weather outlook in the United States since 2014, and the first time in January since 1999.

Regarding the Carolinas, Panovich has his eye mostly on what’s known as Convective available potential energy, or CAPE. To put that into normal terms, that’s the “fuel” that can create dangerous thunderstorms. A massive area of low pressure to the west combined with a warm front in eastern Georgia could be enough to generate severe weather in our viewing area.

“It will be interesting to see how far instability gets,” Panovich said, describing a warm front that’s in eastern Georgia and moving to the Carolinas. “There’s a narrow ribbon of storm fuel. It won’t take a whole lot of fuel to get some really strong storms to develop.”

The storms are expected to reach the Charlotte area around 6 p.m. Sunday before the severe thunderstorm threat dissipates around midnight.

“If you’re even close to that area you have to be on guard,” Panovich said. “Just the winds alone with the low, a real strong low pressure, wind gusts anywhere from 25 to 40 mph. Even outside the storms, damaging winds are by far the biggest threat area-wide.”

Some sunshine starting to break through...this could be extra fuel for storms later today. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/1dec5VnecJ — John Wendel wcnc (@johnwcnc) January 22, 2017

Like always, Panovich says it’s best to be prepared for any severe weather by having the essentials and a plan of action. Items you’ll want to have in case severe weather strikes include flashlights, backup batteries, and non-perishable food items. Keep your cell phone charged as much as possible, and find a safe place for you, your children, and your pets to seek shelter.

