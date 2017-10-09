Storms rip through Carolinas causing damage & power outages

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Powell/Caldwell County Emergency Services.

Residents across the Carolinas and in the Charlotte-area woke up Monday to stunning humidity and damage caused by the aftermath of Nate that passed through Sunday evening.

Tornadoes were reported across the NBC Charlotte viewing area including in Burke County, Caldwell County and Cleveland County. Crews from the National Weather Service will be traveling to the areas Monday to survey the damage sustained and confirm the reported tornadoes.

Thousands across the area woke up Monday without power. As of 6 a.m. over 800 residents in Burke County, 360 residents in Catawba County, 980 residents in Cleveland County, 560 residents in Gaston County and 130 residents in Iredell County had no power. Schools in Caldwell County were placed on a two-hour delay Monday morning.

Click here for the latest information on power outages.

Click here for school & business closings.

The storms caused heavy damage. In Connelly Springs, Burke County multiple homes were ripped off of their foundations. A massive church steeple, standing at about six feet wide and 24 feet long, was ripped off Refuge Missionary Baptist Church on Mt. Herman Road in Hudson.

"I just feel helpless," said Roxand Davis, a mother who had to rush her son to the hospital after their home's roof collapsed. "There's no words when your child is stuck and you don't know the extent of the damage to him or the home," her husband, Rick Davis said.

Firefighters in Caldwell County blocked off Mt. Herman Road Sunday after heavy rain and gusty winds knocked down power lines and caused damage to around 30 homes.

"I'm shaking. I'm very upset," homeowner Melinda Townsend said. "Never experienced anything like this before."

Townsend was concerned her home on Mt. Herman Road was damaged, but could not access it due to the downed power lines. Strong winds also overturned a parked tractor-trailer at the Burger King off US 321 and Mt. Herman Road.

Photo via Brandon Goldner/NBC Charlotte.

While the aftermath of Nate has passed through our area, it may continue to bring heavy rain and gusty winds from the Appalachians to the northeast. As of the National Weather Service Monday morning update, Nate had become a post-tropical storm traveling about 85 miles northeast of Columbus, Ohio and moving northeast at 60 mph with maximum sustained winds of 20 mph.

© 2017 WCNC.COM