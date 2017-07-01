Strong storms bringing in heavy rain, damaging winds into Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After a week of mostly clear skies and highs in the low to mid-80s, powerful storms moved into NBC Charlotte's viewing area Saturday evening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings came and went for Alexander, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties. Severe thunderstorm warning is issued in Union County until 7:30 p.m. Aviation weather warning was issued for Mecklenburg County until 6:30 p.m.

NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton reports that a powerful storm knocked a tree onto a home in Lincolnton. Neighbors at the scene told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene that no one was home at the time of the tree fall.

Meteorologist John Wendel says showers should continue through 10 p.m.

"There should still be some showers and thunderstorms scattered throughout the area," Wendel said. "Any one of which could produce some heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds.

A viewer tweeted a video to NBC Charlotte of heavy rain near Ballantyne.

Wendel said gusty winds should be the main concern for the rest of Saturday night. By Sunday morning, skies should clear out, he says.

"There should be some fog in the morning but probably not much rain," he said.

As for the July 4 weekend, viewers may need to take into consideration that thunderstorms may continue to move into the Carolinas through Tuesday.

The silver lining of the storms, however, is that some people in uptown was able to see a rainbow over the evening skies.

