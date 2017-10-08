Strong storms, possible tornadoes leave damage in Burke, Caldwell and Cleveland counties

Clouds at the Cleveland County Fair on Sunday, October 8, 2017. PHOTO: Viewer submitted.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Firefighters and EMTs responded to calls of damaged buildings after severe weather battered parts of NBC Charlotte's viewing area Sunday night.

Firefighters told NBC Charlotte they are responding to a call of a structure collapse on Cub Creek Circle in Connelly Springs. NBC Charlotte's crew at the scene reports multiple homes in the neighborhood were damaged. One person who was stuck inside one of the homes was rushed to a local hospital, reports NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

A tornado warning came and went for Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Laurens (S.C.), Lincoln, Rutherford and Union (S.C.) counties. A tornado was later confirmed in Burke, Caldwell and Cleveland counties.

Caldwell County Schools said the schools will operate on a two-hour delay due to obstructed bus routes.

First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said we can't rule out a quick spin up during the overnight hours. Mecklenburg County, at one point, was under a five percent risk of a possible tornado.

SPC still has us in a 5%tnado risk for a little longer. Loss of heating is helping to deter that right now. Can't rule out a quick spin up. pic.twitter.com/0KsN1k3fLI — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) October 9, 2017

A viewer, Garrett Gilbert, sent NBC Charlotte a video of a tornado developing near the Cleveland County Fair in Shelby. Another viewer submitted a video of a tornado in Burke County.

% INLINE %

© 2017 WCNC.COM