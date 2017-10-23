David Veldof

STANLEY, N.C. -- A Gaston County dad is lucky to be alive after high winds knocked a large tree onto a house in Stanley Monday afternoon.

David Veldof was just sitting down to do homework with his two children when they heard a loud noise around 3:45 p.m. A tree fell in his neighbor's yard.

"When I ran outside I noticed half the tree had fallen and landed on their car," Veldof said.

After checking to see if anyone was in the car, Veldof banged on the front door of the home.

"I was on their front porch banging on the door trying to get someone to come to the door," he said.

No one was home.

Veldof walked back toward his house. As soon as he reached the street he heard a cracking sound and started recording video.

"As soon as I turned on the video camera the tree went right through their house," Veldof said. "Luckily I walked to the street when I did. Had I waited another 30 seconds that tree would have come down on me."

Veldof said he was worried another tree might fall so he put his two kids in the car and drove out of the neighborhood.

"There are a lot of very old, large trees so in case something else happened I didn't want my kids at home," Veldof said.



