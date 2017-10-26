Thousands still without power in foothills after severe storms

HICKORY, N.C. -- More than 5,000 customers are still without power after tornadoes ripped through the Foothills late Monday afternoon.

In Hickory, homeowners, including Doug Ramsey, shivered to sleep Wednesday night as cold temperatures swept through the area.

As of early Thursday afternoon, his house is still without power, and he's grown frustrated.

"Duke Energy ought to be out here doing something besides riding up and down the road in their little cars," Ramsey said.

He plans to wait it out, but others are unable to due to their medical conditions.

The Red Cross opened a shelter in Burke County Wednesday night for dozens of people who need power and warmth to survive.

"A number of people who depend on medical equipment that is plugged into a power socket," Rick Schou of the Red Cross said. "We provide that in our shelters where we do have power."

The Red Cross will close the shelter once power is restored.

Duke Energy estimates power to be restored in Hickory late Thursday night.

