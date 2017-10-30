Tornado cleanup continues across the Carolinas

(Photo: Evan West/WCNC)

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- The National Weather Service says six tornadoes touched down in the Carolinas last Monday.

Witnesses said the effects were felt for maybe five or six minutes but the destruction is still very evident seven days later. Residents of the Grace Chapel Falls community in Caldwell County weren't allowed back in until Tuesday afternoon after the storm passed.

“Man, if you don’t believe in God after this, I don’t know what to tell you," said Justin Beck, a storm chaser and catastrophe specialist whose company "Build a Roof" helps people recover from storms.

"We've been trying to work around the clock, help people who don't have insurance," he said.

He believes there was an element of divine intervention considering no one was injured during the storm.

"I mean this guy went camping," Beck said of the homeowner where he was working, "And exactly where his bedroom is, is where a tree came literally through his house."

He was just two miles away when the tornado made landfall in Caldwell County, displacing hundreds while knocking out power for thousands.

"This is one of the craziest spots I've seen," he said of the house off of Grace Drive.

One week later: The Tornado that ravaged this community lasted all of 5 minutes but the destruction will take months to clean up. pic.twitter.com/wdyAi3YWIy — Evan West (@TV_Evan) October 30, 2017

It's been a weird week of weather in the area. Some 45 miles north in Boone, snow fell just a few days later after a tornado ransacked it's neighbors to the south.

Beck commended the people in the area for working hard to clean up the damage.

