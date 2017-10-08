Tornado confirmed in Burke, Caldwell and Cleveland counties

Clouds at the Cleveland County Fair on Sunday, October 8, 2017. PHOTO: Viewer submitted.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Firefighters and EMTs are responding to calls of damaged buildings after severe weather battered parts of NBC Charlotte's viewing area Sunday night.

Firefighters told NBC Charlotte they are responding to a call of a structure collapse on Cub Creek Circle in Connelly Springs. NBC Charlotte's crew at the scene reports multiple homes in the neighborhood were damaged. A juvenile who was inside one of the homes was rushed to a local hospital, reports NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

A tornado warning came and went for Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Laurens (S.C.), Lincoln, Rutherford and Union (S.C.) counties. A tornado was later confirmed in Burke, Caldwell and Cleveland counties.

First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said we can't rule out a quick spin up during the overnight hours. Mecklenburg County is under a five percent risk of a possible tornado.

SPC still has us in a 5%tnado risk for a little longer. Loss of heating is helping to deter that right now. Can't rule out a quick spin up. pic.twitter.com/0KsN1k3fLI — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) October 9, 2017

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northwest of Shelby, or near Polkville, moving north at 30 mph before 5 p.m.

A viewer, Garrett Gilbert, sent NBC Charlotte a video of a tornado developing near the Cleveland County Fair in Shelby. Another viewer submitted a video of a tornado in Burke County.

% INLINE %

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest forecast and severe weather updates.

© 2017 WCNC.COM