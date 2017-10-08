WCNC
Tornado confirmed in Burke, Caldwell and Cleveland counties

A viewer-submitted video of a tornado in Burke County near George Hildebrand.

WCNC 8:53 PM. EDT October 08, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Firefighters and EMTs are responding to calls of damaged buildings after severe weather battered parts of NBC Charlotte's viewing area Sunday night.

Firefighters told NBC Charlotte they are responding to a call of a structure collapse on Cub Creek Circle in Connelly Springs. NBC Charlotte's crew at the scene reports multiple homes in the neighborhood were damaged. A juvenile who was inside one of the homes was rushed to a local hospital, reports NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

A tornado warning came and went for Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Laurens (S.C.), Lincoln, Rutherford and Union (S.C.) counties. A tornado was later confirmed in Burke, Caldwell and Cleveland counties.

First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said we can't rule out a quick spin up during the overnight hours. Mecklenburg County is under a five percent risk of a possible tornado. 

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northwest of Shelby, or near Polkville, moving north at 30 mph before 5 p.m.

A viewer, Garrett Gilbert, sent NBC Charlotte a video of a tornado developing near the Cleveland County Fair in Shelby. Another viewer submitted a video of a tornado in Burke County.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest forecast and severe weather updates.

