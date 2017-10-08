Tornado warning issued for Cleveland County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A tornado warning has been issued for Cherokee (S.C.), Cleveland and Rutherford counties until 7 p.m. Sunday.

"If you know anyone near Connelly Springs, make sure to tell them there is a tornado near the area," said First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

A tornado warning came and went for Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Laurens (S.C.), Lincoln and Union (S.C.) counties.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northwest of Shelby, or near Polkville, moving north at 30 mph before 5 p.m.

A flash flood watch was issued for Avery, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga counties.

Flying debris from the possible tornado will be dangerous to those without shelter and tree damage is likely, said the National Weather Service.

