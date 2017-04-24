Heavy rain brings risk of flooding, downed trees

Persistent heavy rain downed trees and caused flooding across the Carolinas Monday. (Photo: Viewer-submitted photo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Persistent heavy rain brought down dozens of trees across the Carolinas Monday, as well as flooding in several areas.

In Charlotte, a large tree fell on a home in the Elizabeth neighborhood. The tree was so large that the pavement buckled as it fell along East 5th Street and North Laurel Avenue. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says the heavy rain is expected to stick around throughout the early hours Tuesday before warm and dry weather settles in for the rest of the week.

Another tree down, Patrick Pl in S. Charlotte. Uprooted straight out of the ground! Kids were playing nearby, thankfully no one hurt. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/QyMv4b0oR3 — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) April 25, 2017 Tree blocking roadway on Sharon Amity Rd & Emory Ln @wcnc Traffic being diverted as crews work to remove it pic.twitter.com/6r7N7M6fVT — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) April 24, 2017

"As soon as it looked like it was letting up this afternoon, it came roaring back in," Panovich said.

Across Mecklenburg County, Panovich said rainfall totals exceeded an average of three inches. To put that into perspective, that's an average of 81,462 gallons per acre that fell across the Charlotte area.

"We have not been one of the wetter spots, those have been east of us, where we've seen up to six inches of rain," Panovich explained.

fact: April is on average the driest month of the year.



Charlotte has received 109% of the months rainfall since Saturday. — Sarah Fortner (@SarahFortnerWx) April 24, 2017

And despite the old saying about April showers and May flowers, April is typically one of the driest months of the year.

"This whole system started setting up Saturday night into Sunday, and it's still with us," Panovich said. "Our average rainfall for the month of April is only three inches, and we're getting that in about a day."

Emergency crews are expected to remain busy as reports of downed trees and flooding continue to come in throughout the overnight hours.

