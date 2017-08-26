Volunteers, chaplains from Carolinas helping with Harvey relief

A helicopter flies over a destroyed apartment complex after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Volunteers and teams from around the country are all heading to Texas.

Red Cross volunteers, as well as crisis-trained chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, are all headed that way to assist those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

NBC Charlotte's Billie Jean Shaw spoke with Angela Broome, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross.

Broome said the American Red Cross already has about 1,000 volunteers already in areas affected by the storms. She expects the number to double in the coming days.

"We know we're going to have to shelter, we're going to have to feed and we're going to have to take care of folks for quite some time," Broome said.

Those interested in helping the American Red Cross can visit the organization's website for more info.

