WATCH LIVE: Tropical Storm Harvey coverage

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) -- A flash flood emergency remains in effect for Harris County, meaning life-threatening flooding is possible.

There are reports of flooded homes all over the Greater Houston Area.

Desperate flood victims trapped in their homes are taking to Twitter to plead for help.

Five people have died in the Houston area in unconfirmed flood-related deaths, according to the National Weather Service.

"This is of epic proportions. I've never seen anything like it," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said early Sunday.

The hardest hit areas appear to be south of I-45.

There is "extraordinarily dangerous flooding" in southeast Houston, according to Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District.

"We are getting calls from people climbing into their attic. This is along I-45 between downtown and Clear Lake," Lindner said. "This is along Berry Bayou, Beamer Ditch, Turkey Creek, portions of Clear Creek, Vince Bayou, Little Vince Bayou in Pasadena," he said.

They've had 15 to 30 inches of rain in six hours.

