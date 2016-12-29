Snow expected in mountains this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Although the Carolinas missed out on a white Christmas, Mother Nature is set to deliver snow to the North Carolina mountains this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says the setup that’s expected to hit the mountains is by far the best snow setups he’s seen this season and is great news for skiers and snowboarders.

“This leading edge of colder air sets the stage, for yes, legitimate northwest flow snow in the mountains,” Panovich said. “When we get the passage of a cold front, we tap into some moisture off the Great Lakes, and that moisture picks up some of the moisture on this northwest flow and it deposits it on the northwest-facing side of the mountains.”

The Charlotte area experienced some fast-moving storms early Thursday, with some areas southeast of the city receiving over an inch of rain with the system. Conditions are expected to be nice for the Belk Bowl, as the skies will clear with temperatures falling into the mid-40’s by the game’s end.

“As we go into the weekend, temperatures will be pretty cold,” Panovich said.

Temperatures in Charlotte aren’t expected to reach the mid-40’s Friday, with Thursday night lows dropping below freezing.

So how much snow can you expect? It mostly depends on where you are, with the higher elevations getting more accumulation.

“Beech, Sugar, Grandfather Mountain, and Mount Mitchell all could see pretty good amounts,” Panovich said. “Boone? One, maybe three inches, maybe two-to-four with the four being very generous. Banner Elk could see three inches, and Blowing Rock one-to-two inches.”

