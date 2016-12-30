Snow in Boone is a boon for business

BOONE, N.C. -- Road crews, police and tourists spent much of Thursday preparing for snowfall that arrived in the mountains of North Carolina Thursday evening.

North Carolina Department of Transportation's Watauga County engineer, Kevin Whittington, said his crews are prepared, but they're not pre-treating the roads; he said they expect rain before the snow which would wash out anything they put down.

He added heavy winds could end up benefiting drivers when they hit the roads.

"[Hopefully], the wind will blow the snow across the road instead of sticking to the road," Whittington said.

Boone Master Police Officer Joe Knapp said people should still allow extra time to drive to their destinations if there's snow or ice on the roads.

"Allow yourself a lot more stopping distance," Master Ofc. Knapp said. "Try to accelerate slowly [as] that gives you more traction.

Police are asking people to not call 911 if they have questions about the latest weather and road conditions; people should instead call 511.

Appalachian Ski Mountain skiers and snowboarders like Lucas Smith are looking forward to possibly shredding the slopes on real snow and not fake snow mix.

"We don't get to see too much snow down in Florida," Smith said. "Coming up here on a hope and a whim that we get to see some."

Boone's roads should be particularly busy as hotel rooms throughout the city are booked solid with tourists.

