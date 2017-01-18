Close Spring-like temps cause problems for ski resorts January has the Carolinas feeling a lot more like Spring. WCNC 7:11 PM. EST January 18, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Family, friends mourn loved one CMPD investigating carjacking Lancaster animal shelter in need of support Police looking for missing man More Stories CMPD officers head to Trump inauguration Jan 18, 2017, 5:41 p.m. Greg Olsen talks carpool and coaching youth sports Jan 18, 2017, 6:13 p.m. Fire levels Salisbury duplex Jan 18, 2017, 3:04 p.m.