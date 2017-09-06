State of Emergency declared for six Ga. counties ahead of Hurricane Irma

MACON, Ga. (WMAZ) -- Acting on a recommendation from the state's Emergency Operations Command in anticipation of Hurricane Irma, Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for six coastal counties.

Those counties are Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties.

“Ahead of Hurricane Irma, I’ve issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging and waiving rules and regulations for motor vehicles transporting supplies, equipment, personnel, goods and services associated with disaster assistance and relief,” Deal stated in a news release. "This state of emergency also ensures aid for the six counties potentially impacted by this catastrophic storm. We will continue monitoring Hurricane Irma’s path in the days ahead and coordinating with our federal, state and local partners. I urge Georgians in the affected counties to remain vigilant and be prepared."

The Hurricane Irma threat sent many people scurrying for hotel rooms in central Georgia.

Valerie Bradley, spokesperson for the Macon-Bibb Conventions and Visitors Bureau, said all the hotels are sold out in Macon. Warner Robins still has availability and there are about three rooms left in Dublin.

If you would like to see a map of where Georgia hotels are located, click this link.

