Storm downs trees, causing severe damage to homes

Photo submitted by Caldwell County.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Severe thunderstorms have caused numerous trees to fall down, damaging homes in Sawmills and Granite Falls.

Caldwell County shared photos of two homes strongly affected by the storm, one located on Pibbs Drive and the other on Pinewood Avenue.

While no injuries have been reported, the American Red Cross is on the scene assisting residents. The National Weather Service has also been called to evaluate the severe weather.

For more information, email Caldwell County Public Information Officer LouAnne Kincaid at lkincaid@caldwellcountync.org or call 828-759-7879.

