Strong storms possible Friday afternoon in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – When it comes to this weekend’s weather in Charlotte, there’s good news and bad news.

The good news is starting Saturday, it’s going to feel fantastic outside and very pleasant, especially compared to the scorching heat experienced last week.

The bad news? There’s a possibility of some strong storms hitting the area Friday afternoon and evening that could have an impact on the drive home.

The biggest risk associated with Friday's storms will be damaging winds.

According to meteorologist Sarah Fortner, Charlotte’s chances of seeing severe weather have decreased in the last 24 hours, but there is still a possibility of damaging winds and heavy rain. Fortner said the strongest chance of damaging gusts of over 58 mph will be north of I-40 in the foothills and mountains.

RELATED: How to report a power outage in your area

For homeowners, it’s possible there could be damage to siding, fences, or even downed trees, which all go hand-in-hand with power outages. Click here to report a power outage.

Areas north of I-40 have the highest chance of seeing damaging winds Friday.

In Charlotte, there could be storms in the area during rush hour and into the early evening hours. Fortner says some rain could linger into the overnight hours across the Piedmont, but the stronger cells will likely be out of the area by Friday night.

Light rain and clouds are in the forecast for Saturday morning, but by lunchtime, expect comfortable temperatures and perfect conditions to wrap up the weekend.

© 2017 WCNC.COM