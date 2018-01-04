Sub-zero wind chills close schools in Watauga County

WATAUGA, N.C. -- The brisk temperatures have turned bitter in the Mountains, with Watauga County canceling school Friday due to the single digit temps and sub-zero wind chill conditions.

"Student safety and safety of our staff comes first," said superintendent, Dr. Scott Elliott.

Thursday was the fifth school day canceled due to bad weather this school year.

RELATED: School closings and delays

The first bus runs at 5:25 AM and any kid waiting outside would be susceptible to frostbite, which causes red or pale skin, numbness and muscle stiffness along with blistering.

Everyone out and about in Boone is bundled up.

"I got on a total of three layers," said a man visiting from Florida.

"Is that enough?" asked NBC Charlotte reporter Evan West.

His girlfriend quickly chimed in, "not for me!"

The most concerning cold-caused ailment is Hypothermia. Side effects include shivering, dizziness, lack of coordination, confusion, and fatigue.

"We're back to having what some of us would consider a traditional, mountain winter," said Elliott.

© 2018 WCNC.COM