The hottest deal for the hottest days

Summer is heating up -- and that could be your ticket to free admission at Discovery Place Science.

This summer, we're partnering with WCNC - NBC Charlotte to bring you the hottest deal on the hottest days. Throughout the run of The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not!®, if Charlotte temperatures reach 100 degrees or higher, on the following day, the first 100 visitors at Discovery Place Science will receive FREE Museum admission!

The WCNC Weather Team will verify the temperature records each day, so be sure to follow Brad Panovich, Larry Sprinkle, John Wendel and Sarah Fortner to find out when you should head to the Museum for a chance at free admission.



