Thousands in Charlotte area lose power during winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thousands of residents in the Charlotte area lost their power Saturday as a winter storm dumped ice and snow across the Carolinas and southeast.
According to Duke Energy, over 3,400 people were without power at 7:45 a.m. In Union County, another 3,400 customers lost their electricity. Rutherford County residents were reporting just short of 1,500 outages.
In Matthews, several residents lost power when a tree fell on a power line on Tilley Morris Road. Witnesses told NBC Charlotte's Ashley Daley that a transformer blew around 4 a.m., knocking out their neighborhood's power.
The wintry mix is expected to last throughout mid-morning Saturday before finally moving out by the afternoon.
