Thunderstorms in west Charlotte

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
1 killed in accident on I-77 SB near I-485 WB
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Fans want the PGA Championship back in Charlotte
-
1 shot during attempted robbery
-
Solar eclipse glasses sold out in York Co.
-
Amazon issues recall for some eclipse glasses
-
Armed robbery and shooting at local pharmacy
More Stories
-
Strong storms roll through Charlotte areaAug 14, 2017, 10:11 p.m.
-
Protesters topple Confederate statue during Durham rallyAug 14, 2017, 7:37 p.m.
-
Reports: Wrestling legend Ric Flair resting after surgeryAug 14, 2017, 11:53 a.m.