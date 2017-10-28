Thunderstorms may roll through the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Heavy rain is expected to hit parts of the Carolinas late Saturday, early Sunday morning.

"[There's] rain already up in the mountains," said First Warn Storm Meteorologist John Wendel. "Some places did pick up one to two inches of rain."

According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms may begin rolling through the Charlotte area before midnight with an overnight low of 54 degrees. After midnight, showers and thunderstorms may linger in parts of the Carolinas until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Wendel said severe weather is not expected in Charlotte Sunday morning.

"But there are pockets where it comes down a little heavier. You'll see that over towards Statesville and Taylorsville," Wendel said.

The National Weather Service said Charlotteans should expect new rainfall between a tenth and quarter of an inch early Sunday morning.

Over in the mountains and the foothills, a flood advisory was issued for Avery, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga counties.

A cold front is expected to move into the Carolinas Sunday, with lows dipping to mid-40s in Charlotte that day. Monday is expected to have lows of about 33 degrees in the Queen City.

"We're not up for a severe weather, but we're in for a change in weather," Wendel said. "That cold weather is gonna stick around until Monday, possibly Tuesday."

First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said there is potential for snow around the mountains Sunday into Monday morning. Wendel said Boone could see some flurries.

"Not a lot but nevertheless, it's the firsts of the season," Wendel added.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest forecast.

© 2017 WCNC.COM