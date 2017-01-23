Tornadoes confirmed in South Carolina on Saturday

Tornado damage near Blackville, SC on January 21, 2017. (Photo: National Weather Service)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in South Carolina on Saturday.

The twister went touchdown down in an area between the towns of Blackville in Barnwell County and Cope in Orangeburg County.

The tornado near Blackville was rated an EF-2, which is the third-highest level on the tornado intensity scale. Wind speeds inside those cyclones can range between 111 and 135 miles an hour.

The worst of the damage was at Pleasant Home Road and Highway 3 near Blackville, where the tornado damaged a mobile home. A woman inside the home was trapped, but was rescued by emergency workers and taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known.

The second tornado touched down near Cope, near Highway 70 and Highway 332, where trees were reported snapped or uprooted.

The National Weather Service rated this tornado an EF-1, with winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour.

The tornado damaged three mobile homes and the metal roof of a farm building collapsed.

