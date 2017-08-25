Close VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space The view of Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station. KIII 2:18 PM. EDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The International Space Station tweeted a video of Hurricane Harvey Friday morning as it approaches the Texas coast.Take a look at some of the amazing shots below. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice East HS coach on leave over forced splits Three violent home invasions being investigated Solar eclipse travel tips Eclipse tourists make their way to SC Person shot outside 7-Eleven Harvey upgraded to a hurricane Husband calls 911, says he found wife dead Reported Sex Assaults at local schools Final Salute to Monroe Police Officer More Stories S.C. Governor signs bill to defund health care… Aug 25, 2017, 12:53 p.m. Man honors dad by handing out $2 bills to every… Aug 25, 2017, 1:09 p.m. Final goodbye for Monroe officer killed in motorcycle crash Aug 24, 2017, 8:24 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs