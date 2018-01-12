Warm today with storms, but bitter cold returns

CHARLOTTE, N.c. -- You wont' need a winter jacket today, but you will need it this weekend and into next week as the bitter cold temperatures return.

Friday will be unseasonably warm across the area with high temperatures averaging 15-20 degrees above average. This is combined with a strong low pressure system approaching from the west. That means rain on and off all day and continuing through the evening.

"Look for periods of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Rainfall totals can range from three quarters of an inch up to two inches in some locations," said Larry Sprinkle of the First Warn Storm Team.

Much cooler air will move into the Carolinas over the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s and upper 30s Sunday afternoon. The average high is 50 degrees this time of the year.

A cold front will cross the region from the northwest on Tuesday with bitter cold air setting-up again by midweek. The high on Wednesday will only be in the low to mid 30s and in the upper 30s Thursday. Be prepared for morning low temperatures around 17 degrees in the Charlotte area.



