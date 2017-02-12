Weekend brings in record breaking temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Earlier this month, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. But Carolina winter is feeling far away with record breaking temperatures this weekend.

Saturday's warm temperatures topped out with a record-breaking 77 degrees, and the streak is continuing into Sunday.

The heat record set for February 12 was 73 degrees in 1999, but Meteorologist John Wendel is forecasting 77 with the possibility of higher temperatures.

Low temps this morning in the 50s to near 60...Normal high is 54. Record highs this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/AirdTVdURN — John Wendel wcnc (@johnwcnc) February 12, 2017

The average temperature this time of year is 54 degrees, however, temperatures already reached 60 degrees at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Sunny early with increasing clouds late today with record highs around 78°. The old record is 73° set in 1999. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/24BvkFyduE — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) February 12, 2017

