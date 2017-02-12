WCNC
Weekend brings in record breaking temperatures

Sunday could be another record-setting day for the Charlotte area with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

WCNC 9:39 AM. EST February 12, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Earlier this month, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. But Carolina winter is feeling far away with record breaking temperatures this weekend.

Saturday's warm temperatures topped out with a record-breaking 77 degrees, and the streak is continuing into Sunday.

The heat record set for February 12 was 73 degrees in 1999, but Meteorologist John Wendel is forecasting 77 with the possibility of higher temperatures. 

 

 

The average temperature this time of year is 54 degrees, however, temperatures already reached 60 degrees at 6 a.m. Sunday.

 

 

