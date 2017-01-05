Where to buy sleds for oncoming snow

Snow is expected for the Queen City this weekend. Why not take advantage and have some fun? Here's where to buy a sled in the Charlotte area:
- Blackhawk Warehouse
Location: Park Road Shopping Center, 4225 Park Road, Charlotte, N.C.
- Dick's Sporting Goods
Locations:
Pineville, 9600 Pineville-Matthews Road, Pineville, N.C.
Matthews, 10530 Northeast Parkway, Suite J, Matthews, N.C.
- Alpine Ski Center
Location: 1501 East Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C.
- Omega Sports
Locations:
Park Road Shopping Center, 4201 Park Road, Charlotte N.C.
Arboretum Shopping Center, 8036 Providence Road, Charlotte, N.C.
- Bed Bath & Beyond
Location: Carolina Pavilion, 9559 South Blvd, Charlotte, N.C.
