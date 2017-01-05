WCNC
Where to buy sleds for oncoming snow

WCNC 10:25 AM. EST January 05, 2017

Snow is expected for the Queen City this weekend. Why not take advantage and have some fun? Here's where to buy a sled in the Charlotte area:

 

- Blackhawk Warehouse

Location: Park Road Shopping Center, 4225 Park Road, Charlotte, N.C.

 

- Dick's Sporting Goods

Locations: 

Pineville, 9600 Pineville-Matthews Road, Pineville, N.C. 

Matthews, 10530 Northeast Parkway, Suite J, Matthews, N.C.

 

- Alpine Ski Center

Location: 1501 East Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C.

 

- Omega Sports

Locations:

Park Road Shopping Center, 4201 Park Road, Charlotte N.C.

Arboretum Shopping Center, 8036 Providence Road, Charlotte, N.C.

 

- Bed Bath & Beyond

Location: Carolina Pavilion, 9559 South Blvd, Charlotte, N.C.

 

