Winter Storm: 5 things you need to know

Snowy Charlotte skyline (2015 file photo) (Photo: NCDOT)

A winter storm is headed to the Carolinas this weekend. Here are five things you need to know:

1. Charlotte will get snow. The question is how much?

"Snow is definitely in the forecast-- no doubt about it," Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said.

As of storm tracks and models available Thursday morning, the First Warn Storm Team says the Charlotte Metro has the best chance of seeing between 2-4 inches of snow. The amount of snow depends on where you live. While the Charlotte area is expected to get 2-4 inches, further south toward Monroe and Wadesboro snow totals could reach 4 to 6 inches. The heaviest snow will be east of Charlotte from the sandhills into the Triangle with at least 6 inches.

2. This is a Saturday snow event

Panovich expects the storm to make its arrival in the Charlotte area sometime late Friday. Due to above-freezing air temperatures, Panovich expects the precipitation to start as rain. If it does turn to snow, several factors will keep it from really affecting motorists.

"Friday night commute is probably going to be pretty wet, but even if it snows, the ground temperature is around 50 and the air temperature is above freezing, so it won't be a major problem," Panovich said. "Initial snow will have a tough time reaching the ground. Overall this isn't a huge issue that I would be concerned with travel on Friday."

3. Prepare not only for snow, but COLD

The high on Saturday is expected to be in the low 30s and it will be not only cold, but windy. On Sunday morning it will dip to a low temperature of 16 degrees. The low on Monday is 12 degrees.

The snow that does fall is expected to stay on the ground for a few days. The high on Monday will be 35 and Tuesday's high will be 41.

First Warn Storm Team Meteorologist John Wendel and Panovich agree that the biggest concern could be black ice forming on the roads Saturday night into Sunday.

"Even if we don't get much snow, colder air moving in Saturday night could turn any wet roads into black ice," Wendel said.

4. Watch for business and church closings and delays

With the snow and concern of ice from the melting snow, watch for business and church closings and delays through the weekend. A complete list can be found here. If you have a closing code for NBC Charlotte and need to submit, click here.

5. Snow is not unusual for Charlotte

Yes, it's winter and it does snow in Charlotte every year. On average the Charlotte area received less than four inches of snow when looking back at 30 years of weather records.

Enjoy the snow and be safe. Download the WCNC app for the latest forecast and closings. Watch NBC Charlotte for live team coverage.

Copyright 2016 WCNC