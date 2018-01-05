Winter weather causing potholes, wreaking havoc on cars

021610-Pothole (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Winter weather is taking its toll on the roads and your vehicles, as potholes are popping up, plus salt and brine are sticking to the bodies of cars all over the area.

“I wish someone had known about this. This would have saved quite a few accidents and a lot of grief,” Lisa Rosa said.

Rosa is out $250 after her son hit a large pothole at the intersection of Kensington and Foxhound Road in Waxhaw. Two tires were ruined and the car had to be towed away from the scene.

"The road was just in horrible condition," Rosa explained.

This week, she received a letter from NCDOT, saying it would not reimburse her for damages because the pothole hadn't been reported to their office, and therefore, they were unaware of any necessary repairs.

Rosa said it's a shame because since posting her story on Facebook, at least six other drivers reported hitting the same pothole, but none filed a claim.

"It's still pretty aggravating, considering how many people have gone through this at one intersection," she said.

NCDOT also warns drivers to expect broken pavement during periods of inclement weather. Vehicles are also breaking down during the deep freeze. Mechanics are seeing numerous issues with batteries, starters and alternators.

They also say that brine used to treat roads can become like cancer to your car.

"Once that salt makes contact with the metal under the vehicle, it can be corrosive to any of the underbody of the car," said Hybrid Shop of the Carolinas president Rozel Tolliver.

He said don't panic, but wash your car as soon as possible.

"As soon as the storm is over, take it to the car wash where they have the underbody wash so they can at least rinse off the components underneath," Tolliver urged.

And when it comes to potholes, here's what you need to do:

If you see a pothole, call 3-1-1 or go online to report it immediately .

If a pothole damages your vehicle, you can file a claim. Unfortunately, a final determination is made by the Attorney General's office.

If a claim is denied, you can appeal it through the North Carolina Industrial Commission.

