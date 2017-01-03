Winter weather headed to Charlotte later this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The possibility of an arctic front moving through the country and landing in Charlotte is sitting on the west coast. The storm will set the standard for the possibility of snow in Charlotte later this week.

"I am pretty confident that we are going to see something in the form of winter weather," Meteorologist Brad Panovich says. "This is 100-percent the best chance for winter lovers."

The arctic system will be coming out of the Pacific which currently is 'a mess.' The upper and mid-level atmospheric energy of the storm make it difficult for the weather models to determine how the storm will eject energy into the west coast and move across the country towards Charlotte.

Past predictions of snow have ranged from 3" to 16" causing speculation of the possibility of a massive storm. But Panovich says the snow-fall maps don't always separate sleet, ice and snow into separate categories.

"Around Charlotte, you're more in the 40 to 30-percent range," Panovich says of getting at least one-inch inch of snow in the coming week. But uncertainty of weather models leaves the Queen City waiting to see whether a storm is headed our way.

As of Tuesday, Panovich says the chance of seeing significant winter weather defining it as a quarter of an inch of snow, sleet or ice, stands at 10 to 29 percent throughout a large portion of the Carolinas. If there is winter weather, it will be likely on Friday or Saturday, possibility early Sunday.

(Light green: 10 - 29% chance, Dark Green: 30 - 49 %)

"I have a pretty big 10-percent area because of uncertainty," Panovich says. "I think all the way down to maybe even close to Charleston and out to Wilmington we could have a 10-percent chance."

Panovich listed the Asheville, Hickory, Greensboro and Valleytown areas as having a 30 to 49 percent chance of winter weather.

"I'm much more confident of the cold up there," Panovich says. "Even if it's not heavy, it's going to be much more cold."

As for Charlotte, Panovich believes we will see winter weather but the amount and the exact timing remain uncertain. As information and data improves throughout the week, a more certain prediction of snow will be available.

