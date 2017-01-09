Winter weather wreaks havoc on cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Winter weather can be fun, but they also put a beating on your car… literally.

“Everybody and his brother I believe wrecked over the weekend,” said Dee Gainey, who has owned and operated Dee Gainey’s Paint and Auto Body Shop in Charlotte for 42 years.

He says every winter it’s the same story. The winter storms blow out and damaged cars roll into his shop.

“I’d say 90 percent is slipping and sliding into something. They slide off into the ditch or couldn’t stop and hit a guardrail,” says Gainey.

Gainey says often times, even minor collision damage can cost thousands.

Chances are, if you drove over the weekend, you saw snow and chunks of ice fly off cars as they drive down the road.

“I’m just driving downs Kings road and whoosh it just comes flying off in front of me and I wonder what do I do, what do I do, but you just drive right over it,” says Pamela Roberts who says it happened to her on Monday.

“It’s very scary. You have to go slow and you have to keep a good distance behind them,” says Roberts.

One viewer even sent NBC Charlotte pictures of his car, saying ice on the car ahead of him came flying off, leaving behind a huge, gaping hole in his front bumper.

And then there’s the salt. It helped melt the snow ice on roadways across our area to make them safe to drive, but now it’s eating away at your car.

“All of the bolts, all of the suspension components, even though they may be coated the corrosion that the salt causes eats right through the factory coatings,” says Jason Karp, head shop foreman at the AAA Car Care Center on Albemarle road.

He says after any type of salt is put out on the road it is advisable to go have an underbody wash performed.

