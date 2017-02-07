With warm temps comes threat of showers and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As of 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, temperatures reached the upper 60s and low 70s with 70 degrees being reported at the Charlotte Douglas Airport.

The record high temperature for February 7 is 74 degrees which was set back in 1999. With three more hours of heating, a new record high is possible. For Wednesday, temperatures will return into the 70s with another shot at breaking that record high.

But with the warm temperatures comes the threat of showers and storms.

There will be two chances of rain with the first being late Tuesday evening around 9 p.m.

The second chance of more showers and storms will occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Severe weather will be possible but the threat will be low.

The biggest threat will be from gusty winds.

Stay with the First Warn Storm Team for the latest weather updates.

Copyright 2017 WCNC