Your way-too-early PGA Championship forecast

The Wanamaker Trophy is displayed during the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits on August 13, 2015 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Redington, 2015 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The PGA Championship is just one week away from teeing off at Quail Hollow Club.

And it’s already begun: “What will the weather be like?”

It’s still early, but Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is starting to have some ideas on what golf fans could see for the major event.

The good news

It looks like it will be mild by August standards. There are no signs of major heat or anything like that at this time. In fact, with a dip in the Jet Stream and a trough, it looks like mid-80s will be the average high during all four rounds of the tournament.

Both of the major long-range model ensembles means show temperatures in this range.

The bad news

With the trough to our west, we will be the broad southerly flow of moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico. There also appears to be several waves of energy moving through the area late next week. The net results would be pretty stormy weather each day. Scattered storms are likely each day of the tournament.

At this point, Panovich puts the rain chances each day to be around 40-60 percent.

Not set in stone yet

Remember: we are still seven days out! Any slight change in the position of the trough could bring us drier weather and hotter weather. We could also luck out and see the trough set up further east, which would mean drier and cooler air.

Make sure you check back regularly. Follow Brad on Twitter and Facebook, as he’ll be posting updates all week long. And while you’re at it, download the WCNC Weathercaster app to receive up-to-the-minute weather updates.





© 2017 WCNC.COM