Weather Alerts
Lake Wind Advisory
- Chesterfield County, South Carolina
Lake Wind Advisory
- Lancaster County, South Carolina
Your Pics
  • Donate toys now

    Donate toys now
  • NBC Charlotte celebrates Make A Difference Day

    NBC Charlotte celebrates Make A Difference Day
RIGHT NOW WEATHER
Charlotte, NC
4 PM
56°
10 PM
48°
4 AM
38°
10 AM
36°
WCNC Weather on Twitter