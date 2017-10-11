Weather Alerts

GAZ040-063>065-077-SCZ015-016-018-020>022-025>031-035>038-041- 250115- /O.NEW.KCAE.LW.Y.0021.171225T0300Z-171225T1200Z/ Lincoln-McDuffie-Columbia-Richmond-Burke-Lancaster-Chesterfield- McCormick-Newberry-Fairfield-Kershaw-Edgefield-Saluda-Lexington- Richland-Lee-Aiken-Sumter-Barnwell-Orangeburg-Calhoun-Clarendon- Bamberg- Including the cities of Lincolnton, Thomson, Martinez, Evans, Hephzibah, Waynesboro, Lancaster, Elgin, Lancaster Mill, Cheraw, Pageland, Mccormick, Newberry, Winnsboro, Winnsboro Mills, Camden, Lugoff, Edgefield, Johnston, Saluda, Ridge Spring, Seven Oaks, West Columbia, Cayce, Lexington, Red Bank, Oak Grove, Columbia, Bishopville, Aiken, North Augusta, Sumter, Barnwell, Williston, Blackville, Orangeburg, Brookdale, St. Matthews, Manning, Summerton, Bamberg, and Denmark 1201 PM EST Sun Dec 24 2017 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WINDS...West around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. * TIMING...Late this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create rough chop on area lakes making conditions difficult for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. && $$