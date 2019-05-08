Good news!

We're improving our over-the-air signal for viewers who watch WCNC Charlotte and our subchannels with an antenna.

This project may affect antenna customers based on things like the type of TV or antenna you have, the position of the antenna, your house's location, the construction of your house or atmospheric conditions. (Cable, satellite and streaming customers will be unaffected.)

During this project we have switched from one transmitter to another, a change that means you will need to rescan your TV effective Friday, Sept. 6.

Below we rounded up some frequently asked questions regarding a rescan.

NOTE: If you are still having issues after reading the instructions below, you can call our phone bank for free help from 5 a.m. until midnight Monday at 786-482-4202.

What is it?

If you watch TV with an antenna or use a digital convertor box, this will affect you. On Friday, Sept. 6, you’ll need to re-scan your TV so you can keep watching WCNC Charlotte on 36.1, Justice Network on 36.2, and Quest on 36.4.

Why do I need to Re-Scan?

If you want to keep watching your favorite shows on WCNC Charlotte the Today Show, Nightly News and NBC’s prime time line-up, you’ll need to re-scan.

How do I do it?

We've included a number of links here with easy-to-follow, step-by-step, illustrated instructions to SOME of the most popular brands of televisions.

LG

https://www.lg.com/pa_en/support/product-help/CT20273031-1412240986783-others

Panasonic

http://www.panasonic.com/mobile/consumer/quick-start-guide/2012/1/en/021.asp

Philips

https://www.usa.philips.com/c-f/XC000010118/how-to-perform-a-channel-search-in-my-philips-tv

Samsung

https://www.samsung.com/in/support/tv-audio-video/how-to-scan-the-available-channels-in-samsung-smart-tv/

Sony

http://docs.esupport.sony.com/imanual/LA/2013/XBR-X907A/ltn-dvbt_uen/c_digi_europe_co_datuning.html

Toshiba

https://support.toshiba.com/support/viewContentDetail?contentId=4009239

Vizio

https://support.vizio.com/s/article/Channel-Scan-Auto-Scan-Master-Channel-List-No-Signal?language=en_US

I don't see my brand listed. What do I do?

Even among manufacturers, each television has its own steps for rescanning. Every remote is different, too, and often the words ENTER, OK, or SELECT are interchangeable. The process is essentially the same.

In general, you need to get into the brains of your television to TELL it what you want to see. If you still have the owner's manual for your TV or converter box, now would be a great time to find it. We have included links here to popular television brands. You can use those links to find your model of television (usually shown on the rear of your set) to get the manual that matches.

To begin scanning for channels, use your remote to find the MENU or SETUP or SETTINGS function. The UP/DOWN and LEFT/RIGHT buttons help you move from step to step through the on-screen menu.

GENERAL GUIDE

1 – Press the MENU button on your television or converter box remote.

2 – Go to SETUP or SETTINGS.

3 – Go to INSTALLATION or SYSTEM or CHANNELS.

4 – Go to AUTOPROGRAM, AUTOSCAN, AUTOTUNING, PROGRAM CHANNELS, or SCAN CHANNELS.

5 – Press ENTER, OK, or SELECT to start the scan.

6 – Some televisions may warn you that starting a scan will reprogram your channels. That's OK! Reprogramming your tuner is exactly what you want to do to access the upgrades and new channels.

7 – Once the scan starts, it can take just a few minutes or 15 – 30 minutes to complete. DON"T stop the process once it starts.

8 – At this point, your scan should be done. Many televisions quit the process on their own, with others, you may need to select OK or EXIT on your remote.

NOTE: Some manufacturers have you use the LEFT/RIGHT arrow to access menu functions. Sometimes they throw you a curve ball and make the CHANNEL UP/DOWN and VOLUME UP/DOWN double as menu navigation. It can be a bit tricky, but if you're familiar with your television remote, you already know this stuff.

Tip: Make sure your antenna has a clear, 360-degree view with no obstructions. If you are using a rabbit-ears style of indoor antenna, you may need to adjust it to maximize your digital signal. Unlike the "old days," if the digital signal is too weak, your tuner will not be able to decode and display the channel.

What now?

If all has gone according to plan, you’ll be getting a stronger WCNC Charlotte signal, which means a better picture for all your favorite shows on WCNC Charlotte!