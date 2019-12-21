CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's just one more weekend before it is Christmas Day.

If you have some time, and all the shopping is done, here are four free things to do before Santa comes down the chimney.

1. Enjoy something truly unique at the 3rd Annual Lake Norman Christmas Light Boat Parade this Saturday. At 5:30 p.m. starting at Blythe Landing, there will be a parade of over 20 boats lit up for the Christmas season. The final stop will be at Duke Explorium. It is free to watch but you can bring an unwrapped toy for Little Smiles and the Levine Children Cancer Center. Thousands of people will be lining to shores so come early and get a good spot!

2. If you are in uptown, you need to check out Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra located at the Bank of America Corporate Center. The Maestro Leonard Bearstein and the Bear Orchestra have been performing in uptown for 20 years now. From now until the 27th, you can watch a 45-minute performance of your favorite Christmas songs every hour from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day except for Christmas. It is a must-see for your Charlotte Christmas season.

3. Come visit the Ballantyne Hotel and check out Gingerbread Lane. It is free but if you would like to vote on your favorite gingerbread house, it will only cost a dollar and all the proceeds go to Levine Childrens Hospital. Come check it out; we hear Santa visits occasionally.

4. Lastly, a perfect event for the kids at the Moonlight Movies: Showing “The Grinch” Saturday, December 21. Before the movie, meet the Grinch in person from 4-5 p.m. Also before the movie, kids can enjoy a hot cocoa bar and holiday music then decorate a gingerbread cookie and grab some free popcorn. The movie starts at 5:30 p.m. The movie takes place next to Marshalls on the 3rd level parking deck.