Aaron Tippin to replace Sammy Kershaw in Kannapolis Friday

Aaron Tippin will perform in place of Sammy Kershaw, who had to cancel his concert due to COVID-19.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Aaron Tippin will perform a concert at Village Park in Kannapolis Friday after country singer Sammy Kershaw had to cancel due to COVID-19.

This is the second time Kershaw's had to cancel a show in Kannapolis this year. He was scheduled to perform at the Jiggy with the Piggy barbecue festival but had to postpone due to severe weather.

Tippin's free concert is scheduled to begin at the Village Park amphitheater at 7 p.m. Red Dirt Revival is scheduled to be the opening act.

Friday's set will include many of Tippin's country hits, including "You've Got To Stand For Something" and "There Ain't Nothing Wrong With the Radio."

Kannapolis is having another free concert Saturday night when country music artist Tracy Lawrence performs live at Village Park. Ryan Perry will open for Lawrence.

Click here for parking and shuttle information from the city of Kannapolis.

