The photos will be used for a Gordon-Levitt's 'Hit Record' project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina residents have a chance to submit their photos to a new project, 'Hit Record.' The founder of 'Hit Record?' Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Gordon-Levitt posted to his Facebook account Friday that residents should submit photos for the project. According to the website, residents are encouraged to show what makes the state special.

Hi, friends in North Carolina! I'm looking for cool photos of North Carolina for a new project. Post your photos and... Posted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Friday, June 4, 2021