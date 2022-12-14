Adam Sandler is coming to Charlotte. Here's how you can see him

Sandler will visit the Queen City on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Spectrum Center in Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Sandler announced his "Tourinto" tour is expanding and, good news, Charlotte made the cut of added cities.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. at livenation.com.

Adam Sandler Live

Sunday, Feb. 5 Chicago, IL United Center

Monday, Feb. 6 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Tuesday, Feb. 7 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 8 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Friday, Feb. 10 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, Feb. 11 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Monday, Feb. 13 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Tuesday, Feb. 14 Austin, TX Moody Center

Wednesday, Feb. 15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Friday, Feb. 17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, Feb. 18 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

