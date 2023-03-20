Charlotte resident wows the 'American Idol' judges sending her to Hollywood

The judges compared her voice to Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte resident Nailyah Serenity is headed to Hollywood!

Serenity does birth chart readings here in the Queen City. According to her website bio, Serenity has been studying astrology since she was just 9 years old.

Her episode of "American Idol" aired Sunday night where she sang "My Man" by Barbara Streisand.

The judges compared her voice to Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald!

"That was heavy navigation you just did," Lionel Richie said after Serenity's stunning performance. "Totally, thoroughly enjoyed it."

It did not take the judges long to give her three "yes votes" sending her to Hollywood!

