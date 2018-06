Think you got what it takes to be America's next big thing?

American Idol is holding auditions in Charlotte for their next season on August 31 at their Open Call audition this summer!

Warm up those vocal chords! 🎤🎶 Think you could be #TheNextIdol? Auditions are starting soon! 🚌 Visit https://t.co/2ruYWenEgA for more info. pic.twitter.com/4v5jo7T7AP — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) June 6, 2018

Full list of dates:

Orlando, FL - August 25

San Diego, CA - August 25

Chattanooga, TN - August 28

Scottsdale, AZ - August 28

Charlotte, NC - August 31

Albuquerque, NM - August 31

Seattle, WA - August 31

Boise, ID - September 2

Richmond, VA - September 3

Plano, TX - September 3

Houston, TX - September 4

Austin, TX - September 6

Philadelphia, PA - September 6

Oklahoma City, OK - September 6

Buffalo, NY - September 9

Kansas City, MO - September 9

Shreveport, LA - September 9

Columbus, OH - September 12

Little Rock, AR - September 12

Charleston, WV - September 15

