America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer will make a stop in Charlotte, NC for her "Rocking Around The Christmas Tree Tour in December.

The Season 12 winner of Americas' Got Talent will visit the Queen City on December 14.

The 12-year-old won the night with her incredible singing ventriloquist act, bringing her puppet, Petunia, back for a performance of Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) with fellow ventriloquist Terry Fator, who won season 2 of America's Got Talent.

