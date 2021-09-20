AGT: Extreme is taping in Atlanta. Here's your chance to be a part of the audience.

ATLANTA — You may already be familiar with "America's Got Talent" (AGT), NBC's #1 summer show featuring excitement, thrills, and feel-good performances. New for NBC, the show's spin-off "America's Got Talent: Extreme" will showcase jaw-dropping acts that can't be confined to a theater.

Contestants will go head-to-head in the wildest, most outrageous, and craziest stunts -- whether escaping from tight spaces or becoming a human cannonball.

"AGT: Extreme" is filming episodes for the show right here in Atlanta this Sept. and Oct., and you can join the live audience for free!

The show will tape outside at Atlanta Motor Speedway on the following days:

- Monday, September 27

- Wednesday, September 29

- Saturday, October 2

- Monday, October 4

- Thursday, October 7

- Friday, October 8

- Monday, October 11

- Wednesday, October 13

- Thursday, October 14

- Tuesday, October 19

- Wednesday, October 20

Each day, there will be two arrival times at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tapings will last approximately five hours. The minimum age to attend is 12.