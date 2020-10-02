CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Backstreet's Back... Alright!

Following the success of last summer’s sold-out North American tour, the Backstreet Boys have announced a second North American tour, kicking off July 10th in New York and playing Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh September 21 & PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte September 22.

Produced by Live Nation, the extensive 45-date, the three-month trek will see the group performing their impressive catalog of award-winning hits in arenas and amphitheaters all over the U.S. and Canada before an incredible finale at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets to these shows are the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, going on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, February 14th at LiveNation.com.

The DNA World Tour has already visited five continents and the group’s fans across the globe have made this outing extremely special.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

The DNA World Tour picks back up later this month when the group heads to Mexico, South America, Australia, and New Zealand.

